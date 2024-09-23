Poll, Harris ahead by 2 points in key states

Kamala Harris has increased her lead in key states after the September 10 debate, but overall the race in the 7 states destined to decide the duel for the White House remains a head-to-head. This is according to a Cbs News/YouGov poll in which the Democratic average in the key states - Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin - is 51% against 49% for Donald Trump.

In particular, it should be noted that in two states where until recently the former president had a solid lead, North Carolina and Georgia, it is now head-to-head. Nationally, the vice president's lead grows to four points, with 52% against 43%. And the position of the Democratic ticket has also greatly improved with regard to the economy, reducing Trump's huge advantage, of 13 points, to 6 points on this front in August.