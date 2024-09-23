Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 23 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 14:57
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Poll, Harris ahead by 2 points in key states

23 settembre 2024 | 14.53
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Kamala Harris has increased her lead in key states after the September 10 debate, but overall the race in the 7 states destined to decide the duel for the White House remains a head-to-head. This is according to a Cbs News/YouGov poll in which the Democratic average in the key states - Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin - is 51% against 49% for Donald Trump.

In particular, it should be noted that in two states where until recently the former president had a solid lead, North Carolina and Georgia, it is now head-to-head. Nationally, the vice president's lead grows to four points, with 52% against 43%. And the position of the Democratic ticket has also greatly improved with regard to the economy, reducing Trump's huge advantage, of 13 points, to 6 points on this front in August.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
stati chiave sondaggio di Cbs News paese stato
Vedi anche
News to go
Rottamazione quater cartelle, oggi ultimo giorno per la quinta rata
News to go
Crollo palazzina a Saviano, sono 4 le vittime
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre
News to go
Bonus Befana in anticipo
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Prestito Ue da 35 miliardi di euro"
News to go
Consumi deboli e Pil fermo in III trimestre, l'allarme di Confcommercio
News to go
Napoli, al via G7 cultura: debutto per il neo ministro Giuli
News to go
Maltempo Emilia-Romagna, piogge torrenziali ed esondazioni: la situazione
News to go
Google, stop da Tribunale Ue a multa da 1,5 miliardi di euro
Antonio Marras omaggia Anna Maria Pierangeli e la Hollywood di James Dean
News to go
Usa, Donald Trump lancia una piattaforma di criptovalute


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza