Post-war Gaza must have 'a civilian government'

When the 103-day-old war between Israel and Palestinian group Hamas ends, a civilian government needs to rule the Gaza Strip and talks on a two-state solution to the long-running conflict must re-start, Italy will tell the Jewish state next week

During a visit to Israel on 24-25 January, foreign minister Antonio Tajani "will underline to the Israeli government that Italy backs a civilian government in Gaza and that the only possible solution is that of "two peoples and two states", he told reporters in Rome on Wednesday.

"It's the only solution, however difficult it may be," Tajani said at a press conference at the foreign ministry announcing upcoming visit to Israel, the occupied Palestinian territories and Lebanon.

A two-state solution to the long-running conflict between Israel and the Palestinians may now seem "madness" and a "remote dream", Tajani said. "But we must have the courage to keep moving forwards," he said.

"All the G7 countries are working for this goal - to bring peace to this tormented land," Tajani said.

Ending the Israel-Hamas war, prevening a wider conflict and restoring security in the crucial Red sea shipping route are among top priorities for Italy during its 2024 G7 presidency, as well as Africa's stabilisation and development.