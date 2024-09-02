Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 02 Settembre 2024
Presidential elections in Tunisia, electoral commission admits only 3 candidates

02 settembre 2024 | 17.21
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

There are only three, including the current president Kais Saied, candidates admitted to the presidential elections called in Tunisia for October 6. This was established by the electoral commission, which rejected another three candidacies.

The president of the Independent High Authority for Elections (Isie), Faruk Buaskar, indicated during a press conference that the three candidates who received final approval are Saied, Zouhaier Maghzaoui and Ayachi Zammel. He then stressed that this list is definitive, specifying that the three candidates reinstated last week were again excluded because the court did not issue its decision in writing by the deadline set by law.

The three rejected candidates are the former leader of the Islamist Ennahda party, Abdellatif Mekki, the former minister under the Zine El Abidine Ben Ali regime, Mondher Znaidi and the advisor to former president Moncef Marzouki, Imed Daimi. The officialization of the candidacies comes a few hours after the news of the arrest of Zammel on charges of having "falsified" the signatures in support of his own candidacy that the law requires to be presented to run for president.

