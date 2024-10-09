Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 09 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 17:28
Priority to lower interest rates - Tajani

Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani
09 ottobre 2024 | 16.59
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

The government's priority is to cut the cost of Italy's towering public debt by cutting interest rates, foreign minister Antonio Tajani tweeted on Wednesday after Italy this week unveiled an ambitious structural budget plan to avoid the European Union's excessive deficit procedure by 2026.

"Our priority is to reduce the cost of public debt by lowering interest rates. A crucial choice to benefit of public spending," Tajani wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"Eighty billion euros in interest per year, more than we spend on schools. Resources that we could invest in health, education and growth."

