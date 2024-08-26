Cerca nel sito
 
Public death sentence carried out in Iran, the first in 2024

Redazione Adnkronos
A rare public execution, the first reported this year, was carried out in Iran. According to the Iranian judiciary website, a man accused of murdering a lawyer two years ago was executed this morning in Shahroud, in the northern province of Semnan.

The official Irna news agency reported that the person executed was 20 years old and had confessed to hiring a criminal gang to kill the lawyer. Irna did not add further details, except that the death sentence was carried out on the basis of the law of retaliation.

According to Iran Human Rights, an NGO that campaigns against the death penalty in Iran, the man executed was named Amir Reza Ajam Akrami and had been on death row for about a year.

"Public hanging is an inhumane and cruel act," commented Ihr director Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam. "The international community must condemn this barbaric punishment in the strongest terms. We will assist in further public executions if the international community does not show an appropriate response."

Public executions in Iran are quite rare. Most sentences, in fact, are carried out in prison by hanging.

