Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 02 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 18:37
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Putin challenges The Hague, the Russian leader has arrived in Mongolia

02 settembre 2024 | 18.20
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Vladimir Putin has arrived in Ulan Bator, Mongolia. The Russian agency Tass reports. This is the first visit to a country that adheres to the Rome Statute by the Russian president against whom the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant last March on charges related to the invasion of Ukraine.

As soon as the agenda of the visit was announced, several parties, including Ukraine, reminded Mongolia of its obligations. So far, the Ulan Bator authorities have remained silent. According to Tass, official meetings are scheduled for tomorrow, while at the airport Putin was welcomed by "representatives of the local leadership".

In recent days, the Kremlin has made it known that it has no concerns about Putin's trip to Mongolia. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov spoke of an "excellent dialogue with our Mongolian friends." Today Peskov, reports the Russian agency Interfax, denied the existence of "problems" with the Mongolian government, in relation to the decisions of the International Criminal Court. Putin's visit is expected to end tomorrow.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
The Russian agency has arrived arrived in Mongolia Vladimir Putin
Vedi anche
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista
News to go
La Grande Barriera Corallina rischia di scomparire


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza