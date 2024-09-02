Putin challenges The Hague, the Russian leader has arrived in Mongolia

Vladimir Putin has arrived in Ulan Bator, Mongolia. The Russian agency Tass reports. This is the first visit to a country that adheres to the Rome Statute by the Russian president against whom the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant last March on charges related to the invasion of Ukraine.

As soon as the agenda of the visit was announced, several parties, including Ukraine, reminded Mongolia of its obligations. So far, the Ulan Bator authorities have remained silent. According to Tass, official meetings are scheduled for tomorrow, while at the airport Putin was welcomed by "representatives of the local leadership".

In recent days, the Kremlin has made it known that it has no concerns about Putin's trip to Mongolia. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov spoke of an "excellent dialogue with our Mongolian friends." Today Peskov, reports the Russian agency Interfax, denied the existence of "problems" with the Mongolian government, in relation to the decisions of the International Criminal Court. Putin's visit is expected to end tomorrow.