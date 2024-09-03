Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 03 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 16:13
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Putin in Mongolia, invites counterpart to Brics meeting

03 settembre 2024 | 15.57
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

"Relations between the Russian Federation and Mongolia are developing in all sectors". Thus the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, during a meeting with his counterpart Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh. Putin arrived yesterday in Ulan Bator and from the face-to-face comes the priority of a "strategic" partnership between the two countries. Putin then invited his ally to the next meeting of Brics leaders to be held in Kazan in October. "We are waiting for you", Putin said. Among the agreements signed in the economic field, Russian media reported, there is one to guarantee the supply of petroleum products.

It is Putin's first visit to a country that adheres to the Statute of Rome. In March last year the Russian leader was hit by an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court (ICC) on charges related to the invasion of Ukraine. As soon as the agenda for the visit to Ulan Bator was announced, several parties, including Ukraine, reminded Mongolia of its obligations.

The Brics are made up of Brazil, India, China and South Africa, as well as Russia. The group 'expanded' at the beginning of the year to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
riunione Brics Vladimir Putin priorità di un partenariato Russia
Vedi anche
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza