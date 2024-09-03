Putin in Mongolia, invites counterpart to Brics meeting

"Relations between the Russian Federation and Mongolia are developing in all sectors". Thus the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, during a meeting with his counterpart Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh. Putin arrived yesterday in Ulan Bator and from the face-to-face comes the priority of a "strategic" partnership between the two countries. Putin then invited his ally to the next meeting of Brics leaders to be held in Kazan in October. "We are waiting for you", Putin said. Among the agreements signed in the economic field, Russian media reported, there is one to guarantee the supply of petroleum products.

It is Putin's first visit to a country that adheres to the Statute of Rome. In March last year the Russian leader was hit by an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court (ICC) on charges related to the invasion of Ukraine. As soon as the agenda for the visit to Ulan Bator was announced, several parties, including Ukraine, reminded Mongolia of its obligations.

The Brics are made up of Brazil, India, China and South Africa, as well as Russia. The group 'expanded' at the beginning of the year to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates.