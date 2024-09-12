Putin meets Brics representatives in St. Petersburg, 'organization expands'

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with representatives of the Brics countries in St. Petersburg to participate in the security meeting, ahead of the organization's summit in Kazan between 22 and 24 October. Bilateral talks between Putin and some of the guests are also planned, including a meeting with Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The meeting, which is also being attended by envoys from countries not yet members of the organization but seeking to cooperate more closely with it, is being coordinated by Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigul.

At the October summit, Putin will have a bilateral with Xi Jinping, the Russian President announced today. A total of 34 countries have expressed their wish to participate in the Brics in various capacities, he explained today. The different categories of membership will be defined in Kazan, and other possible candidates will also be considered. The Brics include India, Russia, Brazil, China, South Africa, since last January also Egypt, Ethiopia, United Arab Emirates, Iran and then Saudi Arabia. In October, "the prospects for the development of a full-fledged partnership between the Brics member states" will be examined in detail.