Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 06 Giugno 2024
Aggiornato: 10:45
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Putin seeking to scare West with missile threats ahead of European polls says Tajani

Russian president Vladimir Putin
Russian president Vladimir Putin
06 giugno 2024 | 10.19
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Russia's president Vladimir Putin aims to "frighten" the West ahead of this week's European elections by claiming he could deploy conventional missiles capable of striking the US and its European allies if they let Ukraine target Russia with their long-range weapons, according to Italy.

"Putin is clearly waging a hybrid war right now, threatening, dialling up the rhetoric," Tajani told private Italian TV network Canale 5's Mattino Cinque infotainment programme on Thursday.

"It's obvious he (Putin) is trying to scare the West and Europe, also in view of the (6-9 June) European elections,"Tajani continued.

Russia could provide long-range weapons to others to strike Western targets in response to Nato allies letting Ukraine use their arms to attack Russian territory, Putin told international journalists at a rare briefing on Wednesday.

Putin also reaffirmed Russia’s readiness to use nuclear weapons if it sees a threat to its sovereignty - as is clearly spelled out in its security doctrine.

Putin was speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the annual St Petersbury International Economic Forum.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Putin West briefing missiles deployment threats Tajani
Vedi anche
News to go
Turismo in Italia, record storico: 451 milioni di presenze
News to go
X autorizza i contenuti per adulti, bufera su Elon Musk
News to go
Taxi regolari, nuova convocazione al Mit il 17 giugno
News to go
Bonus pedaggi autostradali, chi può richiederlo
News to go
Liste d'attesa, da Cdm ok a decreto e ddl
News to go
Trasporto aereo, le stime su profitti delle compagnie
News to go
Ecobonus per le auto elettriche, esauriti fondi degli incentivi
News to go
Roma, operazione antidroga: tra arrestati anche ex Banda Magliana
News to go
Liste d'attesa, esami e visite nel weekend: bozza decreto
News to go
Incentivi auto, riparte Ecobonus 2024: cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Salvini: "Nessuna polemica con il presidente Mattarella"
News to go
Caro spiagge, aumenti dai lettini ai pedalò


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza