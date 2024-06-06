Putin seeking to scare West with missile threats ahead of European polls says Tajani

Russia's president Vladimir Putin aims to "frighten" the West ahead of this week's European elections by claiming he could deploy conventional missiles capable of striking the US and its European allies if they let Ukraine target Russia with their long-range weapons, according to Italy.

"Putin is clearly waging a hybrid war right now, threatening, dialling up the rhetoric," Tajani told private Italian TV network Canale 5's Mattino Cinque infotainment programme on Thursday.

"It's obvious he (Putin) is trying to scare the West and Europe, also in view of the (6-9 June) European elections,"Tajani continued.

Russia could provide long-range weapons to others to strike Western targets in response to Nato allies letting Ukraine use their arms to attack Russian territory, Putin told international journalists at a rare briefing on Wednesday.

Putin also reaffirmed Russia’s readiness to use nuclear weapons if it sees a threat to its sovereignty - as is clearly spelled out in its security doctrine.

Putin was speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the annual St Petersbury International Economic Forum.