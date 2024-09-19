Putin, 'this year 1.4 million drones to the military, the goal is independence'

Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 19 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 18:45
19 settembre 2024 | 18.42
Redazione Adnkronos
"These days, the military-industrial companies are working with rhythm and precision, doing everything necessary to provide the armed forces with weapons, technology, ammunition and equipment for the special military operation", said Vladimir Putin speaking to the Commission for the military and defense sector. This year the Russian forces will receive 1.4 million drones (they were 140,000 last year), he added. By 2030, another 48 drone production companies will be opened in Russia because Russia, the President stressed, must become independent.

ucraina russia droni putin
