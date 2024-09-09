Pyongyang launches 120 balloons with garbage towards South Korea

North Korea has launched more than a hundred balloons filled with garbage towards South Korea for the fifth consecutive day. 40 fell in Seoul and in the Gyeonggi province.

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff confirmed that Pyongyang sent about 120 balloons filled with paper, plastic, and bottles, without any hazardous substances being detected inside, as reported by the South Korean news agency Yonhap.

Seoul has promised to respond with "firmness" and "calm," which could translate into the broadcasting of propaganda at the border with North Korea through large loudspeakers, as has been done in recent weeks.