Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 09 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:02
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pyongyang launches 120 balloons with garbage towards South Korea

09 settembre 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

North Korea has launched more than a hundred balloons filled with garbage towards South Korea for the fifth consecutive day. 40 fell in Seoul and in the Gyeonggi province.

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff confirmed that Pyongyang sent about 120 balloons filled with paper, plastic, and bottles, without any hazardous substances being detected inside, as reported by the South Korean news agency Yonhap.

Seoul has promised to respond with "firmness" and "calm," which could translate into the broadcasting of propaganda at the border with North Korea through large loudspeakers, as has been done in recent weeks.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
provincia di Gyeonggi palloncini pieni palloncino palloncini con spazzatura
Vedi anche
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza