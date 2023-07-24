Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 24 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 18:04
18:03 Ucraina-Russia, ferito giornalista Afp a Bakhmut

18:00 Mondiali calcio femminili, Italia vince con baby Dragoni: ecco Little Messi

17:48 Fs, al via Treni Turistici Italiani: la nuova società parte con il Roma Termini-Pietrarsa

17:46 Incendio Rodi, l'italiana Rebecca e l'inferno di fuoco: "Scappati di corsa nella notte"

17:20 Incendio sulla Pontina, fiamme distruggono furgone e auto a Castel Romano

17:11 Scuola, recupero dei debiti fino all'8 settembre

17:09 Temptation Island, occhi puntati sul falò di confronto: anticipazioni 24 luglio

16:38 Maneskin a San Siro, primo concerto a Milano stasera: orari, come arrivare

16:33 Pinguini Tattici Nucleari conquistano anche Roma: nuovo sold out all'Olimpico

16:22 Maltempo a Milano, temporali e vento forte: donna muore schiacciata da albero in Brianza

16:17 Porti, Deidda (presidente Comm.Trasporti) in visita a AdSP Civitavecchia

16:16 A Messina la prima scuola di eccellenza giornalismo scientifico

Research, technology key to renewing food systems - Italy

24 luglio 2023 | 17.06
Redazione Adnkronos
Investment in research and technology is "essential" to developing sustainable food systems and improving agricultural output, Italy argued on Monday, calling for "concrete action" towards this goal.

"The prosperity of our neighbours and our prosperity is why we are here today," premier Giorgia Meloni told the 'Food System Summit +2' at the Rome-based UN Food & Agricultural Organisation.

"And I trust that we all agree on concrete actions...I believe it is essential to invest in research and technology to renew our food systems, develop new sustainable systems and improve the quality and quantity of production," Meloni underlined.

Meloni said she hoped the FAO summit would kick off a new phase in the quest for food security and new agricultural systems.

"For of all gainful professions, nothing is better, nothing more pleasing, nothing more delightful, nothing better becomes a well-bred man than agriculture," she said, quoting ancient Roman historian and philosopher, Marcus Tullius Cicero.

