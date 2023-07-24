Research, technology key to renewing food systems - Italy

Investment in research and technology is "essential" to developing sustainable food systems and improving agricultural output, Italy argued on Monday, calling for "concrete action" towards this goal.

"The prosperity of our neighbours and our prosperity is why we are here today," premier Giorgia Meloni told the 'Food System Summit +2' at the Rome-based UN Food & Agricultural Organisation.

"And I trust that we all agree on concrete actions...I believe it is essential to invest in research and technology to renew our food systems, develop new sustainable systems and improve the quality and quantity of production," Meloni underlined.

Meloni said she hoped the FAO summit would kick off a new phase in the quest for food security and new agricultural systems.

"For of all gainful professions, nothing is better, nothing more pleasing, nothing more delightful, nothing better becomes a well-bred man than agriculture," she said, quoting ancient Roman historian and philosopher, Marcus Tullius Cicero.