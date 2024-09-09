Revolutionary Guards threaten Israel, 'response for Haniyeh will be different'

Iran is once again threatening Israel for the killing in Tehran at the end of July of former Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh. The head of the Revolutionary Guards, Hossein Salami, announced that the response the Islamic Republic will give this time will be "different" from that of April, when hundreds of drones and missiles were launched against Israel, but with ample warning.

"Iran will act differently this time," Salami said, stressing that Israel "will have to taste the bitter taste of revenge" for its actions, according to the Iranian news agency Tasnim. The Pasdaran general then reiterated that it will be Iran that chooses the time and place of its response and stressed that "the era of hit and run is over." In this regard, he warned that Israel and its allies "will learn a great lesson" and "will know that they should no longer play with fire."