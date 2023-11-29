Rome's Expo 2030 bid 'mission impossible'

Rome's failed bid to host the Expo 2030 world trade fair - a contest won by Riyadh - was "mission impossible", foreign minister Antonio Tajani said on Wednesday, arguing the Italian capital had entered the race too late.

"It was mission impossible. We nevertheless defended and promoted the image of Italy", Tajani told La Repubblica daily in an interview on Wednesday.

Losing the chance to stage the five-yearly event that draws millions of visitors and billions of dollars in investment to the host country is "bad news but unfortunately rather expected," Tajani said.

Italy's government, its diplomats, Rome's town hall and the Lazio region and trade associations "all did our duty", Tajani stated.

"We fought. But it was a game that could not be won. We knew what the outcome would be," he said.

"We must accept defeats," Tajani underlined.

The government - which took office in October last year - "inherited the choice to run as a candidate, which was made by others," Tajani said.

Tajani referred to a previous centre-left coalition government led by Giuseppe Conte and to Rome's populist former mayor, Virginia Raggi.

"When we arrived, many countries had already made commitments with our competitors, who were both very strong," said Tajani.

"The quality of the project was not in question, but the event rotates. Italy hosted Expo a few years ago," he said.

Italy's northern business capital, Milan held the highly successful Expo 2015.

Tajani offered "best wishes" to Riyadh, reaffirming earlier congratulations made in a tweet late on Tuesday,

"We will be there (at Expo 2030) with our pavilion, as we will be in Osaka (Japan) in 2025," Tajani underlined.

Riyadh won 119 ballots, South Korea's port city of Busan 29 and Rome 17 in the first round of voting by the 182-member Paris-based Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) on Tuesday.

A total of 165 delegates turned up, giving Riyadh the two thirds of ballots needed for outright victory. It was the first time in 20 years that a candidate has won on the first round of voting.