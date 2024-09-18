Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 18 Settembre 2024
Russia, bill to cancel criminal proceedings for recruits and mobilized at the Duma

18 settembre 2024 | 16.49
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

The participation of detainees and convicts for criminal offenses in the special military operation must be formalized, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov explained, referring to a bill presented today to the Duma which provides for exemption from criminal proceedings for those who sign up for recruitment or who are mobilized and also to allow those who have been charged to sign contracts with the military. "It is true that numerous defendants and convicts have signed contracts to participate in the special military operation, but it is necessary to legally formalize various aspects", added Peskov.

