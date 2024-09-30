Russia, budget proposal to the Duma, government increases social spending, not just defense

The Russian government will present to the Duma in the next few hours, by today anyway, the proposal for the 2025 budget and for the period between 2005 and 20027. The Ministry of Finance has anticipated that among the top priorities are social support but also guaranteeing the country's defense, including the special military operation.

According to previews, however, it is military spending that will increase further, after the record growth in 2024. In 2025 - Bloomberg wrote in recent days - defense spending should reach 6.2 percent of gross domestic product, with an allocation of 13.200 billion rubles, the equivalent of 142 billion dollars, compared to 10.400 billion this year.

Expenses for defense and national security will reach 40 percent of total projected expenses, exceeding the sum of the items for education, health, social policies, economic development. 30 percent of the 2025 budget, a figure equal to 12.900 billion rubles, will be allocated to classified expenses, 11.100 billion rubles more than in 2024. The expected deficit will be equal to 0.5 of GDP, with a net improvement compared to to 1.7 percent in 2024, thanks to tax increases, a progressive tax on assets, and the expected increase in extra-energy profits.

The expected deficit for 2024 is confirmed at 1.7 percent of gross domestic product. The deficit forecast for next year will be 0.5 percent of GDP, 0.9 percent of GDP in 2026, and 1.1 percent in 2027.