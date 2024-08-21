Russia: Chinese Premier, 'ready for more cooperation, towards a new era of relations'

China is "ready to work with Russia to strengthen concrete and all-round cooperation". These are the words of Chinese Premier Li Qiang, who arrived in Moscow yesterday for the 29th meeting of heads of government of the two countries, linked by a "partnership" that has been defined as "without limits". Now the declared objective, according to Li's statements reported by the Chinese news agency Xinhua, is to "push to a new level for a new era the comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination between China and Russia".