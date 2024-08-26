Russia, fire in one of the country's main refineries, in the Gazprom Omsk site: 7 injured

A fire broke out at a Gazprom refinery in Russia's Omsk region of western Siberia, one of the country's largest, Gazpromneft-Omsk said, adding that the flames are under control. Seven plant employees were hospitalized. The cause of the fire was not disclosed. But residents of the area told local media they heard a series of loud explosions ahead of the fire report. Ukrainian drones have targeted refineries in Russia in recent months, penetrating even more than a thousand kilometers from the border thanks to artificial intelligence systems, but the plant where today's emergency occurred is three thousand kilometers from Ukraine. Despite the fire, the refinery, which supplies petroleum products in Siberia, the Urals and Kazakhstan, continues to operate normally.