Lunedì 07 Ottobre 2024
Russia, hacker attack against public media giant Vgtrk, 'unprecedented'

07 ottobre 2024 | 18.38
Redazione Adnkronos
Massive hacker attack against the Russian public media conglomerate Vgtrk. From five this morning (local time), the day Vladimir Putin celebrates his birthday, the broadcasts of Rossiya 1 and Rossiya 24 and of Vesti radio have been interrupted. "Online broadcasts and internal services are down. Internet and telephones are also down. It will take a long time. I heard that they wiped everything from the servers, including the back up", testified a source, quoted by Gazeta.ru, defining the attack as "unprecedented".

Tag
russia media hacker vgtrk
