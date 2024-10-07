Russia, hacker attack against public media giant Vgtrk, 'unprecedented'

Massive hacker attack against the Russian public media conglomerate Vgtrk. From five this morning (local time), the day Vladimir Putin celebrates his birthday, the broadcasts of Rossiya 1 and Rossiya 24 and of Vesti radio have been interrupted. "Online broadcasts and internal services are down. Internet and telephones are also down. It will take a long time. I heard that they wiped everything from the servers, including the back up", testified a source, quoted by Gazeta.ru, defining the attack as "unprecedented".