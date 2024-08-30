Russia: Kremlin, no fear for Putin in Mongolia, it's an allied country

The Kremlin has no concerns about the trip that Russian President Vladimir Putin will make to Mongolia on September 3. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made this clear, stressing that there is "an excellent dialogue with our Mongolian friends." On paper, having signed the Rome Statute and with an international arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court against Putin, Mongolia should arrest the Russian president as soon as he enters the country.

''All aspects of the visit have been carefully prepared," Peskov replied to a question about the ICC. In March 2023, the Court issued an arrest warrant for the Russian leader for the ''illegal deportation'' of Ukrainian children.