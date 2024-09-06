Russia, local elections underway, the outcome of the vote will be without surprises

Local elections have begun in Russia, with a predictable outcome and little media attention. In these days, people are voting for governor also in the 'ethnic' regions of Altai, Bashkortostan and Kalmykia, and in Kursk. No surprises are expected, with the candidates supported by United Russia and the Kremlin heading for a sure victory well orchestrated by Moscow. Altai, Bashkortostan and Kalmykia are among the most involved in the mobilization for the war against Ukraine and Ukrainian forces are fighting in Kursk. The elections, for the governors of 21 regions and the legislative assemblies of 13, will last several days, two or three or more, with the early opening of polling stations. In Kursk - where, however, the polls opened early on 28 August - only the elections in seven municipalities occupied by Ukrainian forces have been postponed due to the incursion that began on 6 August. The vote for the 45 deputies of the Moscow Duma will only be online.

In Altai, Siberia, with thirty per cent of the inhabitants being Altaians, the acting governor appointed last June by the Kremlin, Andrei Turchak, 52, a native of St. Petersburg, former vice-president of the upper house of Parliament and secretary general of United Russia, is the favourite. The scheme is well-established, and has already worked numerous other times. The Kremlin sends a loyalist to govern a region where he is locally unknown, as an acting governor, in view of the elections in which he is then confirmed. Altai is considered by the Golos NGO to be one of the most problematic for the Kremlin. Since 2012, United Russia representatives have struggled to maintain their positions. Like his predecessor, Oleg Khorokhordin, who was involved in numerous scandals, Turchak was met with great scepticism by local elites. But challenging him are only two other candidates, 'outsiders' like him to Altai, Oleg Dobrynin, from the nationalist Rodina party, and Aleksandr Kirillov, from the liberal democratic party. "There have never been so few candidates in any gubernatorial election in any region in Russia's modern history," Golos denounces.

Also in Bashkortostan, a multi-ethnic region where 31.5 per cent of the population are Bashkirs, 37.5 per cent Slavs and 24.2 per cent Tatars, with the record number of casualties at the front in Ukraine, the organisation is similar in its lack of competition. Incumbent Governor Radiy Khabirov is running a few months after a major wave of protests over the detention of activist Fayil Alsynov on charges of inciting inter-ethnic hatred. Only four other candidates from systemic opposition parties are running and Khabirov has refused to participate in debates.

Khabirov, 60, was appointed acting governor by the Kremlin in October 2018, replacing Rustem Khamitov, who was contested and lacked local support at the time. Unlike Turchak, however, Khabirov is a native of the region but has failed to consolidate his support there, accused of selling off the region's resources to Moscow, to friends and family of his Armenian wife, who is frowned upon by local nationalists. Two people detained during the protests died in custody and at least 76 people are involved in criminal proceedings. Fifteen local government officials are also facing corruption charges.

In Kalmykia - where 60 per cent of the population is not of Slavic origin - Governor Batu Khasikov, a former kickboxing champion, is running for another term. Already in 2019 his election was paved by a total absence of heavyweight candidates.