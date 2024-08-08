Russia, Putin greenlights new law on 'undesirable' organizations

Russian President Vladimir Putin today ratified a new law that expands the criteria for including organizations operating in the country on the list of "undesirables"; the main novelty of the provision concerns the inclusion in this list of organizations founded or with the participation of foreign governments. Until now, the classification of "undesirable" applied only to foreign non-governmental organizations. Furthermore, according to the new legislation, those who work for such organizations could risk up to six years in prison, according to the Interfax news agency.

The Russian authorities claim that there is evidence that such structures with foreign state capital are involved in "activities that pose a threat to Russia's security". "We are talking about mechanisms to develop sanctions, block investment projects, train agents, interfere in elections, incite national hatred," said Vasily Piskarev, head of the State Duma commission in charge of drafting the law.

The law proposes a ban on entry into Russia for those involved in these organizations, as well as sentences of up to six years and fines of up to 500,000 rubles (5,200 euros) for those who organize and participate in their activities.