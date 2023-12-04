Russian compensation for war damage in Ukraine 'a precondition' for peace - Italy

Russia's compensation of Ukraine for the vast damage caused by its 649-day-old invasion of the former Soviet state "is a precondition for a just peace," Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani stated on Monday.

"Compensation for the damage caused by Russia in its war of aggression against Ukraine is a precondition for a just peace'," Tajani told the Italian lower house of parliament's Monitoring Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

Italy will continue to back Ukraine military and to support its civilian population, Tajani underlined.

''Italy also wants to safeguard the cultural heritage of Ukraine," Tajani said, recalling that Rome's Maxxi modern art museum and Milan's Triennale design museum are spearheading a project to restore Odessa's Transfiguration, a UNESCO world heritage site which was badly damaged by a Russian missile strike on 23 July.

Italy's government also supports the Hague-based Register of damage to Ukraine which the Council of Europe's 46 member states agreed to set up at a summit in May - a first step towards an international compensation mechanism - Tajani said.

With the arrival of winter, Tajani called for nations to focus on the welfare of civilians in Ukraine.

"We must have particular care for the civilian population. Winter cannot be used as a weapon to defeat Ukraine," Tajani underlined.