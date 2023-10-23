Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 28 Ottobre 2023
Safety of hostages, civilians in Gaza 'the priority'

23 ottobre 2023 | 14.35
Redazione Adnkronos
Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani
Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani

The safety of over 220 civilians Israel says are being held hostage in Gaza by militant Palestinian group Hamas and the safety of civilians caught up the deadly 17-day-old war "remain the priority", Italy said on Monday.

"The release of the hostages and the safety of civilians in Gaza remain the priority," Tajani tweeted from Luxembourg, where he is attending a European Union foreign ministers' summit.

"The government will continue dialogue with Arab countries for de-escalation. The goal is a 2 Peoples 2 States solution," Tajani went on.

"I reiterated to the EU to guarantee Israel the right to exist and defend itself," Tajani underlined.

