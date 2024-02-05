Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 05 Febbraio 2024
Aggiornato: 19:31
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Salis case irrelevant to ECR entry of Hungary's Orban party Fidesz

05 febbraio 2024 | 18.58
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orban Photo: AFP
Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orban Photo: AFP

The case of jailed Italian antifascist Illaria Salis has no bearing on rightwing Hungarian premier Viktor Orban's possible entry into the conservative European Conservatives and Reformists Group (ECR), Antonio Tajani stated on Monday

"The European Parliament is not the Italian government," Tajani told reporters at the foreign ministry.

Should Orban's Fidesz' party's enter the ECR, "I don't see what it has to do with Salis' detention treatment", he said. added Tajani.

Salis made international headlines and caused a diplomatic rift between Italy and Hungary when she appeared in court in Budapest last Monday shackled at chained. Salis also alleges harsh, insanitary prison conditions.

Italy has protested to Hungary over Salis' treament, saying it breaches European Union norms and has asked for "alternative conditions" to prison for Salis ahead of her trial, which is set for May.

The goverment has also requested Italian translations of the charges against Salis and video footage of her allegedly attacking several neo-Nazis at an event in Budapest last February to allow her to mount her defence.

Salis denies the charges against her. Her lawyer says she could be jailed for 24 years if convicted. Tajani has asked for a press blackout while the goverment works to help Salis.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Tajani Orban case Salis
Vedi anche
News to go
Auto elettrica o no? Le preferenze degli italiani
News to go
Italia-Giappone, Meloni: "Esercitazioni congiunte al via ad agosto con F35"
News to go
Agricoltori, al via altra settimana di proteste
News to go
Bollette, il 6 febbraio resi noti vincitori asta per tutele graduali
Sanremo 2024, Fiorello a Fazio: "Io dopo Amadeus? No, vado su Onlyfans"
Sanremo 2024, Fazio con Amadeus e Fiorello: il messaggio alla Rai - Video
News to go
Turismo, l'Italia è la meta più desiderata dagli europei
News to go
Tumori, Oms: "Un europeo su 4 rischia di ammalarsi, non tagliare su sanità"
News to go
Lugansk, sale a 28 numero vittime bombardamento panificio
News to go
Bonus mamme, la circolare Inps
News to go
Domenica al museo domani 4 febbraio
News to go
Crosetto: "All'Italia comando tattico missione Ue Aspides in Mar Rosso"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza