Salis deportation from Hungary only likely after trial claims Tajani

Imprisoned antifascist activist Ilaria Salis is only likely to be deported from Hungary after her upcoming trial there for attacking several neonazis at an event in Budapest last February, according to foreign minister Antonio Tajani.

''I believe deportation is only likely after the trial, not before," Tajani said on the sidelines of an event held at the parliament on Thursday by his conservative Forza Italia party.

Salis' lawyer, her parents and centre-left opposition politicians in Italy have called for Salis to be transferred to house arrest in Italy pending her trial.

Tajani has asked his Hungarian counterpart for Salis to be detained "in alternative conditions" to jail and has requested that Hungary's authorities respect her rights under European Union norms.

Images of Salis appearing shackled, handcuffed and chained in a court in Budapest on Monday made headlines in Italy led to a diplomatic row with Hungary after the government protested at her treatment.

The government has also requested Italian translations of the charges against Salis and the video showing the alleged attacks to help her mount her legal defence.

Prosecutors have asked for 11 years in prison for Salis. The 39-year-old primary school teacher denies the charges against her, and her lawyer has claimed she could be jailed for up to 24 years if convicted.