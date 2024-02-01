Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 01 Febbraio 2024
Aggiornato: 18:03
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Salis deportation from Hungary only likely after trial claims Tajani

01 febbraio 2024 | 17.37
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Salis deportation from Hungary only likely after trial claims Tajani

Imprisoned antifascist activist Ilaria Salis is only likely to be deported from Hungary after her upcoming trial there for attacking several neonazis at an event in Budapest last February, according to foreign minister Antonio Tajani.

''I believe deportation is only likely after the trial, not before," Tajani said on the sidelines of an event held at the parliament on Thursday by his conservative Forza Italia party.

Salis' lawyer, her parents and centre-left opposition politicians in Italy have called for Salis to be transferred to house arrest in Italy pending her trial.

Tajani has asked his Hungarian counterpart for Salis to be detained "in alternative conditions" to jail and has requested that Hungary's authorities respect her rights under European Union norms.

Images of Salis appearing shackled, handcuffed and chained in a court in Budapest on Monday made headlines in Italy led to a diplomatic row with Hungary after the government protested at her treatment.

The government has also requested Italian translations of the charges against Salis and the video showing the alleged attacks to help her mount her legal defence.

Prosecutors have asked for 11 years in prison for Salis. The 39-year-old primary school teacher denies the charges against her, and her lawyer has claimed she could be jailed for up to 24 years if convicted.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salis Tajani Hungary deportation
Vedi anche
News to go
Bruxelles, mille trattori per le strade nel giorno del Consiglio europeo
News to go
Istat rivede paniere inflazione
News to go
Dispositivi connessi, aumenta l'uso
News to go
Istat-Bankitalia: nel 2022 ricchezza netta famiglie scesa dell'1,7%
News to go
Boom di viaggi in aereo verso l'Italia nel 2023: accolti oltre 197 milioni di passeggeri
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, nuovo scambio di prigionieri
News to go
Israele-Hamas, a che punto sono le trattative per la tregua
News to go
Sandra Milo, a Roma l'ultimo saluto tra fan e tanti artisti
News to go
Capri, sequestrata la biblioteca: volumi di inestimabile valore tenuti tra muffa e calcinacci
News to go
Alzheimer, test potrebbe rilevare malattia 15 anni prima
News to go
Percezione della corruzione, Italia al 42° posto su 180 Paesi
News to go
Capo della Polizia: "Incremento casi antisemitismo, dopo 7 ottobre 200 episodi"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza