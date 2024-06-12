Salis election to European Parliament awaits official communication says Tajani

Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 12 Giugno 2024
12 giugno 2024 | 12.05
Hungary's authorities need official confirmation of detained anti-fascist Ilaria Salis' election to the European Parliament for her release, Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani said Wednesday. "News headlines are not enough," he underlined.

“As soon as there is an official communication of the election of Ilaria Salis to the European Parliament, the relevant Hungarian authorities will be informed and will deliberate,” Tajani told Rtl 102.5 radio.

"It will be down to the European Parliament to intervene," Tajani continued.

Tajani was commenting on Salis' election as an MEP for Italy's Green and Left Alliance party (AVS) in European polls last weekend, according to media reports.

Salis went on trial in Budapest in May for attempted murder for allegedly attacking several neo-Nazis at rally in Budapest last year and could face 20 years in prison if convicted. The 40-year-old teacher from Monza in northern Italy has been detained in Hungary for 15 months, first in prison and currently under house arrest.

"You first need the communication from the Court of Appeals that a person has been elected, which we don't yet have. You then also need the Parliament to acknowledge the result," said Tajani.

"News headlines are not enough. I cannot communicate anything to anyone until there is certainty of a person's election," Tajani went on.

Salis is expected to be freed from custody in Budapest under parliamentary immunity guaranteed to MEPs.

