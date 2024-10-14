Sanchez replies to Netanyahu, 'there will be no Unifil withdrawal'

"There will be no withdrawal" of Unifil from Lebanon. This was assured by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, responding to his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, who yesterday asked UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for the withdrawal of Unifil forces "from Hezbollah strongholds and combat zones" in the south of the Cedar Country.

"We condemn and will continue to condemn in the strongest possible terms the statement made yesterday by Prime Minister Netanyahu," Sanchez assured during a forum in Barcelona, organized by the Prisa publishing group. The head of the Spanish government then stressed that at the helm of Unifil is the Spanish General Aroldo Lazaro and that Spain contributes to this mission with 650 soldiers who are doing "an extraordinary job to promote peace between Israel and Lebanon".