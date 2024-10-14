Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 14 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 16:38
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Sanchez replies to Netanyahu, 'there will be no Unifil withdrawal'

14 ottobre 2024 | 16.15
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

"There will be no withdrawal" of Unifil from Lebanon. This was assured by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, responding to his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, who yesterday asked UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for the withdrawal of Unifil forces "from Hezbollah strongholds and combat zones" in the south of the Cedar Country.

"We condemn and will continue to condemn in the strongest possible terms the statement made yesterday by Prime Minister Netanyahu," Sanchez assured during a forum in Barcelona, organized by the Prisa publishing group. The head of the Spanish government then stressed that at the helm of Unifil is the Spanish General Aroldo Lazaro and that Spain contributes to this mission with 650 soldiers who are doing "an extraordinary job to promote peace between Israel and Lebanon".

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ritiro Unifil forze Unifil Unifil dal Libano roccaforti di Hezbollah
Vedi anche
News to go
Manovra, Schillaci: "Piano triennale assunzioni, mancano infermieri più di medici"
News to go
Giorgetti: "Sarà una manovra equilibrata"
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"
News to go
Sciopero nazionale dei treni il 12 e 13 ottobre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Orban vs Salis, scontro a Strasburgo
News to go
Maltempo Italia, attesi temporali e piogge intense sul Centro-Nord
News to go
Sanità, report Gimbe: nel 2023 crollata spesa per prevenzione
News to go
Bankitalia: con revisione Istat ribasso stima Pil 2024 a +0,8%
News to go
A ottobre aumenti in busta paga, ecco per chi
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele
News to go
Energia, i dati della relazione annuale Mase


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza