'Sanction some Israeli ministers, from them messages of hate' Borrell says

"Certainly, I have initiated the procedures to ask the Member States if they consider it appropriate to include in the list of sanctions some Israeli ministers who launch unacceptable hate messages against the Palestinians and proposals that clearly go against international law and incite the commission of war crimes." This was stated in Brussels by the EU High Representative for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, during a door step in which he recalled that no official decisions will be taken during today's informal Cae and, ultimately, "it is up to the Member States to decide".