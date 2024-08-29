Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 29 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:53
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

'Sanction some Israeli ministers, from them messages of hate' Borrell says

29 agosto 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 0 minuti

"Certainly, I have initiated the procedures to ask the Member States if they consider it appropriate to include in the list of sanctions some Israeli ministers who launch unacceptable hate messages against the Palestinians and proposals that clearly go against international law and incite the commission of war crimes." This was stated in Brussels by the EU High Representative for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, during a door step in which he recalled that no official decisions will be taken during today's informal Cae and, ultimately, "it is up to the Member States to decide".

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
they consider it it .it be
Vedi anche
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista
News to go
La Grande Barriera Corallina rischia di scomparire
News to go
In Europa morti per caldo potrebbero triplicare entro 2100
News to go
Bonus studenti fuori sede, prevista un’agevolazione
News to go
Legge Bossi-Fini, Lollobrigida: "Va modificata"
Naufragio Palermo, il pm: "Solo dopo analisi relitto capiremo cosa è successo" - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza