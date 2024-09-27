Saudi Arabia creates alliance for the birth of a Palestinian state, 'this is how the crisis is resolved'

Saudi Arabia has created a global alliance to promote the two-state solution, i.e. the birth of a Palestinian state alongside the Israeli one which, according to Riyadh, would lead to the resolution of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. This was announced by the head of Saudi diplomacy, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly underway in New York, during a meeting attended by representatives of the Arab League, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and Norway. The EU High Representative for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, announced on 'X' that the first meetings of the new alliance will be held in Riyadh and Brussels.

The alliance includes Arab and Muslim countries, as well as European partners, as explained by the Saudi press agency Spa. Al-Saud did not go into detail about which countries are part of it. "We will make every effort to reach a reliable and irreversible plan for a just and comprehensive peace," said the Saudi prince. It is necessary, he added, to act collectively to make decisions that lead to tangible results towards an immediate ceasefire and the implementation of a two-state solution.

The Saudi foreign minister also said that, in addition to the more than 41,000 dead and the destruction of the Gaza Strip caused by the Israeli offensive, the ongoing war has caused a devastating humanitarian catastrophe. The Saudi prince also cited ''the Israeli crimes committed in the West Bank, in the Al-Aqsa mosque and in other Muslim and Christian holy places''.

The head of Riyadh's diplomacy also stressed that ''the right to self-defense of the Israelis does not justify the killing of tens of thousands of civilians, forced displacement, the use of hunger as a weapon of war, incitement , dehumanization and systematic torture, including sexual violence and other documented crimes''.