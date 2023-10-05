Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 05 Ottobre 2023
16:22
Saudi Arabia key partner for stability - Italy

05 ottobre 2023 | 14.49
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Saudi Arabia key partner for stability - Italy

Italy is bolstering political ties with Saudi Arabia to stabilise the Mideast region and Africa and help attain a "just" peace in the 589-day-old conflict between Russia and Ukraine, foreign minister Antonio Tajani wrote during a visit to Riyadh on Thursday.

"The partnership has a strategic perspective," Tajani tweeted on X after talks with foreign minister Faisal bin Farhan.

"With Min. of Foreign Affairs @FaisalbinFarhan we work to strengthen relations at a political level," Tajani wrote on X.

"The role of #ArabiaSaudita is important to guarantee stability in the Region and in Africa and to achieve a just peace in Ukraine," the tweet underlined.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Italy Saudi Arabia stability Tajani
