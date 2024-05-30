Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 30 Maggio 2024
Saudi Arabia 'very important' partner for Italy

Photo: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg
30 maggio 2024 | 15.02
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Saudi Arabia is a key partner for Italy, which has bolstered its political cooperation with the country and wants to boost bilateral economic ties through a new business forum for Italian and Saudi companies, foreign minister Antonio Tajani said on Thursday.

"Saudi Arabia is a partner of great importance for Italy, with whom the government has strengthened dialogue at the political level," Tajani said after talks in Rome with Saudi finance minister Faisal Alibrahim that centred on economic and trade ties.

"We are strengthening cooperation in the economic field: this is why I suggested to the minister that we organize soon here in Rome a new business forum - a proposal he immediately accepted," Tajani said. according to a foreign ministry statement.

The forum will allow Italian and Saudi companies to forge closer ties and "give further impetus to joint projects for growth and development,” Tajani stated.

"Italy is eager to have a privileged partnership with the Kingdom and help it to diversify its economy," Tajani underlined, emphasising that Saudi Arabia remains "an essential partner" in the energy field.

"Several major Italian companies are already playing a leading role in this process, thanks to their know-how and high-quality products...and there are interesting opportunities for our small and medium-sized enterprises as well," said Tajani.

Leading Italian green energy firms are entering various partnerships with Saudi companies to help them meet local production needs and gain technological expertise, Tajani said.

Riyadh is "especially interested" in building concrete projects with Italy in the framework of its (multi-billion euro) Mattei plan to stabilise Africa and propel its economic growth, Alibrahim told Tajani, according to the statement.

Alibrahim also voiced Saudi Arabia's "strong interest" in deepening economic cooperation with Italy in a raft of areas spanning trade, investment, industrial development, food security, education, logistics research, transport and communications, the statement noted.

Saudi Arabia Italy economic ties Tajani Alibrahim talks
