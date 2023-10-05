Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 05 Ottobre 2023
Saudi-hosted talks on Ukraine war important says Tajani

05 ottobre 2023 | 18.14
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Saudi-hosted talks towards a peace settlement to the 589-day-old conflict between Russia and Ukraine are "important" and should continue, Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani said after a two-day visit to Riyadh.

"The Jeddah process is important and we encouraged the Saudis to take it forward," Tajani told reporters on his flight back to Rome.

"It can be a step towards peace. Italy has supported all such initiatives including (Turkish president Recep Tayyip) Erdogan's and the Pope's".

Saudi Arabia hosted an international meeting on Ukraine in Jeddah in August, while Turkey will reportedly hold a gathering later this month.

Papal envoy Matteo Zuppi has visited Ukraine, Russia the US and China in recent months as part of the Vatican's efforts towards peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

Saudi Arabia Russia Ukraine conflict Italy
