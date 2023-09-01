Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 01 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 16:27
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:06 Bonus trasporti 2023 già esaurito, 1 ottobre nuovo round per le domande

15:46 Incidente oggi Roma, un morto sul Gra

15:45 Roma, un altro cadavere in un carrello: solo 2 mesi fa l'omicidio di Primavalle

15:19 Roma, cadavere in carrello della spesa: uomo ucciso a colpi d'arma da fuoco

15:17 Bimbo di 2 anni morto a Livorno, arrestata la madre

15:02 Ucraina, Russia: missili Sarmat pronti, possono essere armati con testa nucleari

15:02 Tabacco, Maurizi (Pmi): "Sperimentazione e start up strada per il futuro del settore"

14:37 Gp Monza, Verstappen leader prime prove libere e Ferrari ok

14:08 X Factor, Morgan: "Metà cachet andrà a ragazzi gay"

14:04 Roma-Milan, dove vederla in tv e streaming

13:54 Ucraina-Russia, drone contro elicotteri nei cieli della Crimea - Video

13:46 Non pagano conto, ristoratore: "Mi aspetto bella recensione"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Schifani touts Tajani as next Forza Italia leader

01 settembre 2023 | 15.53
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Schifani touts Tajani as next Forza Italia leader

Sicily's regional governor Renato Schifani has praised foreign minister and veteran politician Antonio Tajani, saying he is "the natural candidate" to become the conservative Forza Italia party's next leader.

"Tajani has worked well. I have always maintained that he is the natural candidate and that he will succeed Berlusconi as Forza Italia leader," Schifani said.

Following its late leader and founder Silvio Berlusconi's death in June, Tajani, 70, was appointed Forza Italia's interim secretary until the party elects a new leader at its next congress.

"The issue now is the party's political direction. I have stated openly that Forza Italia needs to turn itself into a pluralistic party...with great courage and sense of responsibility," said Schifani.

Forza Italia must "open up to all those who identify with the values ​​of the European People's Party", Schifani said, referring to the centre-right, pro-European grouping of over 82 parties from 43 countries.

"In this I feel I can interpret what party president Berlusconi always thought: Forza Italia should be a open-minded party willing to dialogue with all those who seek to implement the liberal values ​​he always fought for," Schifani underlined.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Schifani Tajani Forza Italia leadership
Vedi anche
News to go
Coldiretti: "Mafia dei pascoli nuovo business criminalità organizzata"
News to go
Mongolia, Papa: "Un popolo piccolo di grande cultura"
Stupro Caivano, Valditara: "Interventi in più di 2mila istituti del Mezzogiorno"
News to go
Papa Francesco in Mongolia
News to go
Incidente ferroviario Brandizzo, Procura di Ivrea indaga
News to go
Alluvione Emilia Romagna, Figliuolo: "Al lavoro per rimborsare al 100% famiglie e imprese"
News to go
Torna il caldo sull'Italia
News to go
Welfare, al via piattaforma Siisl
News to go
Champions League cambierà format, le novità
News to go
Incidente ferroviario, Mattarella: "Morire sul lavoro è un oltraggio"
News to go
Meloni a Caivano: "Controllo territorio e servizi, si riparte da qui"
News to go
Lady Diana, ancora misteri sulla morte
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza