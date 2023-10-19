Schlein hails Tajani's backing of two-state solution to Israel-Palestinian conflict

The leader of Italy's centre-left opposition Democratic Party (PD), Elly Schlein, has welcomed foreign minister Antonio Tajani's call to revive stalled peace talks aimed at a two-state-solution to Israel's conflict with the Palestinians.

"We need to re-start the Middle East peace process leading to a two-state solution, because Israelis and Palestinians have the right to live in peace and security," Schlein told Rtl 102.5 radio.

"And in this respect, we appreciate minister Tajani's assurance that the government is committed to this path," said Schlein, whose father is a Jewish American.