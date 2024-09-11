Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 11 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 14:35
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Scholz on migrants, 'we must remain open and manage arrivals'

11 settembre 2024 | 14.20
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

"There is no country in the world with a declining active population that has economic growth. This is the truth we have to face." German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said this during a tense debate in the Bundestag in which he defended his government's migration policy, stressing the need to attract skilled foreign workers.

In the aftermath of failed talks between the government and the centre-right opposition on migration policy, Scholz reiterated the need to remain open to immigration in Germany, while managing arrivals properly. "We are a country that offers protection to those persecuted for political reasons, to those fleeing to save their lives, and this is in our Constitution and we do not question it," he said.

"Openness to the world is therefore necessary. But openness to the world does not mean that anyone who wants to can come. We must be able to choose who comes to Germany. I say this explicitly here," he stressed.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
politica migratoria popolazione attiva in calo paese al mondo cancelliere tedesco
Vedi anche
News to go
Trump-Harris, il punto sul primo dibattito tv
News to go
Guerra a Gaza, nuovo raid su Khan Younis: le news
News to go
Ue, slitta la von der Leyen bis
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza