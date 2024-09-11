Scholz on migrants, 'we must remain open and manage arrivals'

"There is no country in the world with a declining active population that has economic growth. This is the truth we have to face." German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said this during a tense debate in the Bundestag in which he defended his government's migration policy, stressing the need to attract skilled foreign workers.

In the aftermath of failed talks between the government and the centre-right opposition on migration policy, Scholz reiterated the need to remain open to immigration in Germany, while managing arrivals properly. "We are a country that offers protection to those persecuted for political reasons, to those fleeing to save their lives, and this is in our Constitution and we do not question it," he said.

"Openness to the world is therefore necessary. But openness to the world does not mean that anyone who wants to can come. We must be able to choose who comes to Germany. I say this explicitly here," he stressed.