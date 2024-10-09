Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 09 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 16:18
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Scholz, 'zero tolerance against anti-Semitism'

09 ottobre 2024 | 16.09
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Zero tolerance against anti-Semitism. This is what Olaf Scholz is asking for - on the fifth anniversary of the attack on the synagogue in the city of Halle, Germany. "Jews must never live in fear," the German Chancellor wrote on X. Commemorating the victims of the attack on the synagogue "reminds us that we must fulfill this responsibility." "And this must apply to all of us: we will never accept anti-Semitism."

A similar appeal came from Justice Minister Marco Buschmann. "This attack proves it: the anti-Semite is not only the enemy of Jews, he is the enemy of humanity," he wrote on X.

On 9 October 2019, a right-wing extremist attempted to attack the Halle synagogue during Yom Kippur ceremonies. Unable to break into the place of worship due to the prompt reaction of those present who barricaded the entrance door, he opened fire on passers-by, killing two people and injuring two others.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
sinagoga della città di Halle anniversario dell'attentato tolleranza zero contro l'antisemitismo antisemitismo
Vedi anche
News to go
Maltempo Italia, attesi temporali e piogge intense sul Centro-Nord
News to go
Sanità, report Gimbe: nel 2023 crollata spesa per prevenzione
News to go
Bankitalia: con revisione Istat ribasso stima Pil 2024 a +0,8%
News to go
A ottobre aumenti in busta paga, ecco per chi
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele
News to go
Energia, i dati della relazione annuale Mase
News to go
Servizio civile agricolo, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
E' la Giornata mondiale degli Insegnanti
News to go
Terrorismo, 22enne egiziano arrestato per proselitismo sul web
News to go
Maltempo, allerta rossa in Emilia-Romagna
News to go
Trasporti, sabato 5 ottobre sciopero nazionale Orsa
News to go
Piantedosi: "Con conflitti cresce rischio atti terroristici, non farci trovare impreparati"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza