Scholz, 'zero tolerance against anti-Semitism'

Zero tolerance against anti-Semitism. This is what Olaf Scholz is asking for - on the fifth anniversary of the attack on the synagogue in the city of Halle, Germany. "Jews must never live in fear," the German Chancellor wrote on X. Commemorating the victims of the attack on the synagogue "reminds us that we must fulfill this responsibility." "And this must apply to all of us: we will never accept anti-Semitism."

A similar appeal came from Justice Minister Marco Buschmann. "This attack proves it: the anti-Semite is not only the enemy of Jews, he is the enemy of humanity," he wrote on X.

On 9 October 2019, a right-wing extremist attempted to attack the Halle synagogue during Yom Kippur ceremonies. Unable to break into the place of worship due to the prompt reaction of those present who barricaded the entrance door, he opened fire on passers-by, killing two people and injuring two others.