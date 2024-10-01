Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 01 Ottobre 2024
School bus on fire near Bangkok, 25 feared dead

01 ottobre 2024
A school bus carrying 44 people, including students and teachers, caught fire north of Bangkok, Thailand. Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungruengkit told reporters that the school bus had left Uthai Thani province and was headed to Ayutthaya for a school trip. Thai Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said he feared 25 students had lost their lives. Investigations are currently underway to ascertain the number of victims, but 25 students are missing after 19 people managed to escape, 16 children and three teachers.

"According to initial information, 44 people were on board the bus, 38 students and six teachers. As far as we know so far, 16 students and three teachers managed to get off" the burning bus, Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra wrote on 'X', expressing the government's condolences and promising that compensation would be offered.

