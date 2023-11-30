Secessionists, far-left ruling in Spain, Tajani tells Sanchez

Foreign minister Antonio Tajani has hit back at Spain's Socialist premier Pedro Sanchez's claim that unlike Italy, his country "stopped" the far right in the July election that led to a leftist coalition government backed by two Catalan separatist parties.

"In Spain the far left rules. In Italy we defeated it. We respect the rule of law. Does the same happen in Madrid?" Tajani wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"In Italy the @EPP governs, in Spain the secessionists," Tajani went on.

Tajani's tweet came after Sanchez told Spain's public broadcaster Rtv in an interview: "Unlike in Argentina, the Netherlands and Italy, we stopped the far right in the 23 July election."

Although Spain's conservative Popular Party won the most seats in the inconclusive July polls, it was unable to form a majority. After months of deadlock, Sanchez formed a new government last week with the far-left Sumar group after striking a contentious amnesty deal with the Catalan separatist Junts party.

Under the deal, Junts agreed to back the government in return for an amnesty for officials and activists involved in Catalonia's secessionist attempts since 2012 including a symbolic 2014 vote and a 2107 independence referendum which Spain's courts declared illegal.