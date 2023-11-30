Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 30 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 14:08
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:04 Addio a Franco Zuccalà, volto storico di 90° minuto: aveva 83 anni

14:01 Domenica ecologica il 3 dicembre a Roma

13:53 Cervinia cambia nome, Santanchè si schiera: "Siete matti?"

13:48 Codere, a Parma apre la nuova gaming Hall Vittoria

13:48 Israele-Hamas, tregua per pochi giorni: poi attacco a Gaza sud, lo scenario

13:43 Henry Kissinger, il dolore di Lapo Elkann: "Per me è stato mentore prezioso"

13:43 'X Factor', Codacons: "Nuova istanza ad Agcom dopo dichiarazioni Morgan"

13:42 Kissinger e l'oscuro avvertimento a Moro: "Stop compromesso storico o la pagherà cara"

13:35 Covid Italia, tornano le mascherine? Il parere degli esperti

13:26 Scala: arriva la Prima delle maschere, denuncia e protesta contro le condizioni di lavoro

13:22 Mare, Istituto Piepoli: "Roma ha ruolo centrale nel Mediterraneo"

13:17 Giustizia, Nordio: "Fiducia in magistratura pilastro. Pm mai sotto esecutivo"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Secessionists, far-left ruling in Spain, Tajani tells Sanchez

30 novembre 2023 | 13.43
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Spain's prime minister Pedro Sanchez
Spain's prime minister Pedro Sanchez

Foreign minister Antonio Tajani has hit back at Spain's Socialist premier Pedro Sanchez's claim that unlike Italy, his country "stopped" the far right in the July election that led to a leftist coalition government backed by two Catalan separatist parties.

"In Spain the far left rules. In Italy we defeated it. We respect the rule of law. Does the same happen in Madrid?" Tajani wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"In Italy the @EPP governs, in Spain the secessionists," Tajani went on.

Tajani's tweet came after Sanchez told Spain's public broadcaster Rtv in an interview: "Unlike in Argentina, the Netherlands and Italy, we stopped the far right in the 23 July election."

Although Spain's conservative Popular Party won the most seats in the inconclusive July polls, it was unable to form a majority. After months of deadlock, Sanchez formed a new government last week with the far-left Sumar group after striking a contentious amnesty deal with the Catalan separatist Junts party.

Under the deal, Junts agreed to back the government in return for an amnesty for officials and activists involved in Catalonia's secessionist attempts since 2012 including a symbolic 2014 vote and a 2107 independence referendum which Spain's courts declared illegal.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Sanchez Spain Tajani tweet
Vedi anche
Usa, morto Henry Kissinger: ex segretario di Stato Usa
News to go
Cina e polmoniti nei bambini, in Italia nessun allarme
News to go
Stupro Caivano, mamma vittima scrive al Papa
News to go
Giovani sempre più connessi e isolati: l'indagine
News to go
Ocse: frena la crescita in Italia, nel 2023 e nel 2024 solo +0,7
News to go
Israele-Hamas, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Papa Francesco, come sta: ultime news sullo stato di salute
News to go
Grecia-Gb, lite per marmi Partenone: Sunak cancella incontro con Mitsotakis
News to go
Ucraina nella Nato, Stoltenberg: "Traguardo più vicino che mai"
News to go
Pnrr, Meloni: "Da Ue via libera a pagamento quarta rata"
News to go
Polmoniti nei bambini, boom di casi anche in Francia
News to go
Bollette, niente proroga al mercato tutelato


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza