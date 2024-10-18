Seoul Intelligence, 'Pyongyang ready to send 12,000 soldiers to Ukraine'

North Korea has decided to send 12,000 soldiers to support Russia in the conflict with Ukraine. South Korean intelligence revealed this, explaining that Pyongyang has already begun "moving its troops".

“It is known that North Korea recently decided to send a total of 12,000 troops to war in Ukraine, including four brigades of special forces,” said the Seoul National Intelligence Service. This is the first large-scale deployment of North Korean ground forces. The South Korean news agency Yonhap reports.