Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 18 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 16:04
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Seoul Intelligence, 'Pyongyang ready to send 12,000 soldiers to Ukraine'

18 ottobre 2024 | 15.37
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 0 minuti

North Korea has decided to send 12,000 soldiers to support Russia in the conflict with Ukraine. South Korean intelligence revealed this, explaining that Pyongyang has already begun "moving its troops".

“It is known that North Korea recently decided to send a total of 12,000 troops to war in Ukraine, including four brigades of special forces,” said the Seoul National Intelligence Service. This is the first large-scale deployment of North Korean ground forces. The South Korean news agency Yonhap reports.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
intelligence Seul soldati di Pyongyang National Intelligence Service di Seul Corea del Nord
Vedi anche
News to go
Bce, nuovo taglio dei tassi
News to go
Mascherine di nuovo obbligatorie negli ospedali
News to go
Banca mondiale: quasi 700 milioni di persone vivono in condizioni di povertà estrema
News to go
Medicina, novità per l'accesso al corso di laurea
News to go
Assegno unico, Inps: in primi 8 mesi 2024 erogati 13,1 miliardi
News to go
Sciopero venerdì 18 ottobre, trasporti a rischio
News to go
Piogge e temporali in arrivo
News to go
Manovra, oggi Cdm alle 20
News to go
Migranti, von der Leyen: "Sviluppare hub rimpatri fuori Ue, guardiamo a intesa Italia-Albania"
News to go
Manovra, Schillaci: "Piano triennale assunzioni, mancano infermieri più di medici"
News to go
Giorgetti: "Sarà una manovra equilibrata"
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza