Martedì 23 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 19:17
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Serbia has Italy's back in fight against illegal immigration via the Balkans - Djuric

23 luglio 2024 | 19.19
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Serbia is cooperating with the European Union's borders agency and Italy can count on the Balkan country in the fight against illegal immigration, foreign minister Marko Djuric said on Tuesday.

“Italy, the Italian people, the Italian government can count on strong support from Serbia in the fight against illegal migration through the Balkan route," Djuric said.

Djuric was speaking after talks at the foreign ministry in Rome with Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani.

“Last week Serbia joined the agreement with Frontex and we can now jointly control illegal migration via the Balkans," he added.

Italy and Serbia are countries that "care about their borders, about the human aspect," Djuric said.

"We will face this challenge together," he said.

"I thank Italy for the fact that it is helping the Balkans, its development and the resolution of its political issues," Djuric went on.

"I hope we will remain good friends as we have been so far," he said.

Serbia hopes to join the EU in 2027 and is counting on "political heavyweights" like Italy to "substantially advance" Serbia's bid to enter the bloc, Djuric underlined.

