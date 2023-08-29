Shanghai hosts contemporary art exhibition

The Italian Cultural Institute of Shanghai, in collaboration with the Consulate General of Italy in Shanghai, the Ming Contemporary Art Museum will host the 'Fluxo' contemporary art exhibition, taking place from 1 September to 12 October.

The exhibition uses multimedia techniques to showcase a "visionary long-term project", according to a foreign ministry statement.

'Fluxo' "emphasises the need to ritualise the world in order to understand and better face it, said the exhibition's curator, Davide Quadrio, Director of the Museum of Oriental Art in Turin.

"It represents a place of reflection for an ailing world in need of a cure," Quadrio underlined.

The brainchild of musicologist Luciana Galliano, the project is directed by Alessandro Sciarroni with scenography by Andrea Anastasio and performances by Chiara Bersani, Rossella Biscotti and Attila Faravelli, Silvia Calderoni and Ilenia Caleo, Anna Raimondo and Silvia Gribaudi.

The exhibition is being produced by Arthub, a Shanghai-based non-profit platform dedicated to the creation and dissemination of contemporary art, the foreign ministry statement said.