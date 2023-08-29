Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 29 Agosto 2023
Aggiornato: 14:15
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:03 Sangiuliano: "Lingua italiana in Costituzione, ma giovani studino sempre inglese"

13:40 Ex pm Agueci: "No alla separazione delle carriere"

13:32 Università, a Tor Vergata l'orientamento si fa in quattro

13:21 La richiesta di Cappato a Giorgia Meloni: "Verifichi se sono spiato dai Servizi"

13:18 Calcio, proposta di legge per la tutela degli arbitri: le misure

13:13 John Elkann non è più presidente della Giovanni Agnelli Bv

12:56 Scuola 2023-2024, quando inizia nuovo anno: primo giorno regione per regione

12:55 Maltempo oggi Italia: due feriti a Roma, danni in Salento per grandine

12:43 Omicidio Saman, da Pakistan via libera a estradizione padre

12:39 Spazio, la missione indiana sulla Luna 'riscaldata' grazie ad un'industria italiana

12:34 Governo, Landini scrive a Giorgia Meloni: "Convochi parti sociali"

12:16 Mostra del Cinema di Venezia 2023 al via, ospiti e programma

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Shanghai hosts contemporary art exhibition

29 agosto 2023 | 13.00
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Shanghai hosts contemporary art exhibition

The Italian Cultural Institute of Shanghai, in collaboration with the Consulate General of Italy in Shanghai, the Ming Contemporary Art Museum will host the 'Fluxo' contemporary art exhibition, taking place from 1 September to 12 October.

The exhibition uses multimedia techniques to showcase a "visionary long-term project", according to a foreign ministry statement.

'Fluxo' "emphasises the need to ritualise the world in order to understand and better face it, said the exhibition's curator, Davide Quadrio, Director of the Museum of Oriental Art in Turin.

"It represents a place of reflection for an ailing world in need of a cure," Quadrio underlined.

The brainchild of musicologist Luciana Galliano, the project is directed by Alessandro Sciarroni with scenography by Andrea Anastasio and performances by Chiara Bersani, Rossella Biscotti and Attila Faravelli, Silvia Calderoni and Ilenia Caleo, Anna Raimondo and Silvia Gribaudi.

The exhibition is being produced by Arthub, a Shanghai-based non-profit platform dedicated to the creation and dissemination of contemporary art, the foreign ministry statement said.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Shanghai art exhibition Fluxo foreign ministry
Vedi anche
News to go
Ciclone Poppea, temporali e freddo fuori stagione
News to go
Da oggi in asta 5,5 miliardi di bot a 6 e 12 mesi
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, Zelensky apre a soluzione politica per Crimea
News to go
Covid Italia, contagi raddoppiati in 7 giorni
News to go
Reddito cittadinanza, la protesta a Napoli
News to go
Maltempo, per una frana stop treni Av tra Italia e Francia
News to go
Usa, Biden incontra oggi i familiari di Martin Luther King
News to go
Papa: "Mi preoccupano le guerre"
News to go
Maltempo, allagamenti a Genova
News to go
Denatalità, nuovo record negativo in Italia
News to go
Oggi primo Cdm dopo la pausa estiva
News to go
Violenza di gruppo Caivano, coinvolti una quindicina di ragazzi
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza