'Shin Bet chief warned Netanyahu of imminent war about a year ago', Lapid says

About a year ago, in July 2023, Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that a war was 'imminent'. 76 days later, on October 7, Hamas militants attacked southern Israel, carrying out a massacre. This was revealed by Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid, testifying before the commission to shed light on October 7 and explaining that he received the same warning in September last year.

"I am warning you that war is imminent. I cannot say an exact day and time. But this is the warning," Bar told Lapid. "Our enemies see our weakness. We must show unity to the region to prevent the possibility of war," the Shin Bet chief added. When Lapid asked him if he had informed Netanyahu, Bar told him he had.