Shock in Israel, an 'Isis doctor' in the hospital ward

A doctor arrested and accused of having sworn allegiance to Isis. It happens in Israel, at 'war' since the October 7 attack. A news story told by the Israeli media that begins with the arrest, about a month ago, of Muhammad Azzam, a 34-year-old doctor at the Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba, in southern Israel, where wounded Israeli soldiers also arrive while the military campaign in the Gaza Strip continues, hammered since that October 7 by Israeli operations against Hamas.

Originally from Nazareth, an Israeli citizen, Azzam was stopped by Shin Bet on suspicion of links to the self-proclaimed Islamic State, the news site Ynet reconstructs. Now, it reads, he is formally under indictment, also because Shin Bet found Isis videos on his cell phone, including beheadings. But also 'folders' with names referring to "explosives" and "preparation of poisons," files with methods for carrying out attacks.

Shin Bet and police said in a joint note that they had "discovered that the suspect swore allegiance to Isis and joined the terrorist organization." The indictment dates back to August 8. Azzam is accused of having been somehow 'interested' in Isis since 2014, of having read since that year - reports the Jerusalem Post based on information confirmed by the Ministry of Justice - online content related to Isis. It was the end of June 2014 when the group announced the birth of the "caliphate".

And Azzam, according to Ynet, had decided to join the jihadists after the October 7 attack in Israel and of that massacre he had sent videos to friends with comments that would leave no room for interpretation. And on December 11, the prosecution still alleges, he spoke on WhatsApp with a friend of his about wounded Israeli soldiers who had arrived at the hospital. Here, too, his comments would be clear. A story that leaves the Soroka Medical Center shocked.