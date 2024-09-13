Sinner, Taylor Swift's boyfriend confesses: "I wanted to annoy him"

"I tried to annoy the Italian, to disturb him, to make him nervous...". In the US Open final won against Taylor Fritz last Sunday, Jannik Sinner had to deal with the hostile - and not always correct - cheering of a special spectator. In a box at Arthur Ashe Stadium, as is known, pop superstar Taylor Swift was also seated with her boyfriend Travis Kelce. The football player, tight end for the NFL champion Kansas City Chiefs, stood out for his 'sophisticated' look - not exactly in line with the character - and for his not exactly exemplary behavior.

"The match was very quiet and when there is silence we want to say something...", Kelce says in the podcast with his brother Jason, a former NFL player with the Philadelphia Eagles. "I'm not a quiet person, I've never been calm. In school I was always the one in the back row saying something smart or trying to make everyone laugh when there was silence. So the whole time I wanted to annoy the Italian, Sinner, the world number 1". And what did he do? "I behaved myself, I was respectful: if I had gone overboard, they would have asked me to leave." Whatever he did, Kelce didn't come close to achieving his goal: Sinner demolished his opponent in 3 sets and took the trophy. Kelce went home with his high-level club look. An outfit that surprised his brother Jason: "You looked like you were dressed for a country club...". "It was tennis, what was I supposed to do?".