Somalia gets new Italian ambassador

Career diplomat Pier Mario Dacco Coppi has been appointed Italy's envoy to Somalia, the foreign ministry tweeted on Monday, congratulating Coppi on his new posting.

"Congratulations to Pier Mario Dacco Coppi, Italy's new ambassador to Somalia," the foreign ministry wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Italy and Somalia enjoy "fraternal friendship" and "special bilateral ties", the new envoy said in a message.

Italy "sincerely favours Somalia's progress in institutional, economic, social and security consolidation...towards a stable, peaceful and prosperous future," Dacco Coppi stated.