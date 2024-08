At least ten people died in an attack in the Somali capital Mogadishu carried out by a suicide bomber in a car bomb. The attack was immediately claimed by Al-Shabaab.

The victims include two civilians and seven security officers. The toll provided by the police also includes the bomber who took action near a checkpoint. According to reports released by the Somali Police, another attack was foiled in the same area shortly after a car packed with explosives was found.