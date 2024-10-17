Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 17 Ottobre 2024
South Korea, for Pyongyang it is officially a 'hostile state'

17 ottobre 2024
North Korea has officially defined South Korea as ''a hostile state''. The definition is contained in the Constitution after the revision approved by the Pyongyang Parliament, as explained by the Kcna press agency.

At the end of 2023, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had first proposed that South Korea be defined as the country's main enemy in the constitution. Formally, the two nations remain in a state of war since an armistice, not a peace treaty, was signed between Seoul and Pyongyang in 1953.

