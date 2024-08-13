Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 13 Agosto 2024
Spd, yes to deployment of long-range US missiles from 2026

13 agosto 2024 | 12.29
The leaders of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democratic Party have expressed their support for the deployment of long-range US weapons in Germany, a topic at the center of debates and controversies.

"As Spd - the party presidency said in a statement - we take responsibility for ensuring that no child born in Germany today ever experiences war again". The agreement between the Spd-led federal government and the US administration to station long-range American missiles in Germany starting in 2026 is an important component of this goal.”

On the sidelines of the NATO summit in July, the White House and the German government announced that the United States intends to redeploy weapon systems capable of reaching Russia in Germany starting in 2026. In particular they talked about Tomahawk cruise missiles, SM-6 missiles and new hypersonic weapons. Although the weapons are capable of carrying nuclear warheads, this will not be the case, the Social Democratic presidency underlined in a statement.

"The weapons will be equipped with conventional warheads and will be stationed at existing US military facilities in western Germany. Nuclear armament of the systems is not planned," reads the resolution, a copy of which was obtained by Dpa.

The resolution also states that the stationing of the weapons does not constitute a strengthening of the offensive weapons system, but rather a strengthening of Germany's defense and the capability of NATO and the European Union. Chancellor Scholz had at the time argued that these weapons serve as a deterrent and are intended to prevent war.

