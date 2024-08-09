Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 09 Agosto 2024
Starmer, 'police remain on high alert for the weekend'

09 agosto 2024 | 16.07
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

"My message to the police and all those who have the task of responding to the disorders is to remain on high alert." This is what Keir Starmer said in view of the weekend even if the vast anti-racist demonstrations on Wednesday night seem to have stopped the episodes of violence of the extreme right.

For the British Prime Minister, the deterrent effect of arrests and trials of those responsible for the disorders is important: "I am absolutely convinced that having police officers deployed in recent days and the rapid trials that have been carried out have had a real impact - said Starmer - but we must remain on high alert over the weekend because we have to absolutely make sure our communities are safe and feel safe".

To reporters who asked him if the start of the football championship this weekend risks complicating the situation, the Labor leader replied: "I believe there are many things at stake this weekend, but obviously whatever the challenge, we have to deal with it. That's why we brought Cobra together, that's why I spoke to the police chiefs today about plans for the weekend".

